Triangle-area families enjoy Labor Day weekend as parks reopen amid COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many people are heading outdoors this long weekend to celebrate Labor Day as health experts warn that doing so may lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

People stopped by Pullen Park in Raleigh Sunday to enjoy grilling, playing games and the nice weather.

Children played at the playground while one couple got engaged. Two other families met for the first time before a wedding.

Some people at the park were seen wearing masks, while others were not. Some families socially distanced from other families at the park.

Signs were posted around the park reminding them to do so.

Everyone was glad for the small sense of normalcy.

“The blessing is that in the middle of COVID we’re able to get together now especially with the new phase in place that allows us to gather more outside,” said Adna Rubio of Raleigh.

“If everyone enjoys themselves, keeps their distance, makes sure they’re keeping their hands clean and things like that, I think we can get beyond this whole pandemic,” said Pepor Smith, who lives in Wendell.

