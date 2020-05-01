Triangle business owners are cautiously optimistic Phase 1 of reopening economy could begin next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For more than 30 days, there have been no diners in North Carolina’s restaurants, no clients in gyms, and no customers in retail stores.

However, there’s new hope for business owners. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state’s economy could begin next week.

“I very much want us to get to a place where our economy is humming again, but the health and safety of North Carolinians is the number one priority,” Cooper said.

Phase 1 includes a modified stay-at-home order that will allow non-essential travel, but limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Cooper said business owners will have to take steps to make customers comfortable coming inside. Those steps can include wearing masks and posting signs indicating what’s been sanitized.

“Even when you remove restrictions and open things wide open, like some states have begun to do, a lot of times people don’t show up unless they feel safe,” he said.

Restaurants, salons, and gyms won’t reopen until Phase 2 of Cooper’s plan, but with capacity restrictions.

On Thursday, a group of more than 40 local restaurants and bar owners sent a letter to Cooper, urging him to not allow their restaurants to be re-opened until they can operate at full capacity.

Restaurant and bar owners said dining-in services require more staffing, and limited seating won’t bring in enough revenue.

“There will have to be some steps taken to make sure people feel safe and remain socially distant. We’re going to continue to work with the restaurant industry to make sure we do this the right way. We know they have to make a profit in order to be able to open,” he said.

On Friday, armed protesters rallied outside Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh upset over Cooper’s stay-at-home order. The demonstration capped a week filled with protests and business owners opening up in defiance of the executive order.

Cooper said he also wants to open up the economy, but said people’s health and safety is his top priority.

“I think this phased-in approach — doing it methodically, doing it with care and not haste — is going to be the best way to ensure a strong economy and to make sure we continue to flatten the curve so we don’t see a spike and have to go backward,” he said.

