Triangle business owners, still mindful of people’s health, are eager to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s stay-at-home order will be in effect for at least two more weeks, according to an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday.

State officials said research shows North Carolina residents are mitigating the spread of coronavirus, but more time is needed to further slow it. It could be months before people are back to shopping and eating in restaurants.

Closed signs have loomed over stores in the Triangle for weeks now. Businesses deemed essential, like restaurants and grocery stores, have stayed open with social-distancing guidelines.

“We’re doing the best we can,” said Marilyn Peraza-Arce, co-owner of 13 Tacos & Taps. “We’re still down probably 50 percent, give or take. Some days are better than others, you know, but the community has really, really been incredible coming out and supporting us.”

Peraza-Arce said this new norm of only providing takeout and delivery orders has been difficult.

“However long it takes to make sure everybody’s safe, we’re going to do what we need to do to make sure everybody stays safe,” she said.

Cooper said the state will reopen in three phases if conditions continue to improve.

“We know many people really want to get back to work,” Cooper said.

The first phase keeps the stay-at-home order in place but allows people to leave their homes for commercial activity.

After two to three weeks, the stay-at-home order would be lifted in phase two. That phase would allow a limited opening of restaurants, bars, salons, and other businesses. That also includes houses of worship and entertainment venues.

Phase three would begin after at least another month. It would allow more people at businesses and gatherings, but there would still be limitations.

“We want to get our lives back to normal as much as we possibly can, but we also want to keep public health and safety as the number one priority,” the governor said.

Critics claim this plan will cause a deeper economic recession. Cooper said he’s putting people’s health and the hospitals first, along with turning to unemployment insurance, stimulus money, and the businesses currently open to keep our economy moving.

