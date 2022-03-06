DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Data out of New York shows the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t prevent infections in most elementary school age children during the omicron variant surge, but it appeared to be more effective at protecting against severe disease.

LaToshia Rouse knows what it’s like to have children in the hospital — her triplets spent time in the NICU as newborns. So when COVID came along, she didn’t want to take any chances.

“We just didn’t want any risk of them having to go to the hospital and being put on ventilators,” Rouse explained.

Her children took part in the COVID-19 vaccine trial at Duke, and Rouse said it was a big relief to have the whole family vaccinated.

Now a study analyzing data from New York, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows the vaccine was only about 12 percent effective at preventing infection in children ages 5-11 during the omicron surge.

“We have to be clear and honest with people that preventing infection is hard when you have something as transmissible as omicron,” said Dr. Nicholas Turner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Duke. “The big reason that I am still pushing vaccination is because of that other important outcome, hospitalization, severe disease, and death.”

The data shows the vaccines were about 48 percent effective at preventing hospitalization in that age group.

“It’s still a fair chunk of protection when you are talking about a serious condition,” Turner said.

UNC pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Peyton Thomas says that’s why she still encourages parents to vaccinate their children.

“Even though it’s not a perfect vaccine, neither is the flu vaccine and we still recommend it across the board because the consequences are so high,” she said. “I think we can say the same for those severe cases of COVID and post-COVID inflammatory syndrome in kids.”

For Rouse, any protection is better than none.

“I’ll take those odds,” she said. “I will take those odds.”

Researchers are looking at options that could potentially improve the shot’s performance among the young age group, like changing the dose or interval between doses. They’re also studying boosters in the age group, and the Rouse children say they’re ready to get another dose, if needed.