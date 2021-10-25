Triangle health depts, pharmacies now offering all 3 COVID booster shots – some with no wait

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Appointments are filling up fast for COVID-19 booster shots in the Triangle as more local health departments and pharmacies are starting to offer all three vaccine booster shots, which include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Late last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those eligible to receive the shots. That was in addition to the Pfizer booster that had already been approved weeks ago.

Those eligible to receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster are those who were fully vaccinated six months ago, who are 65 or older, or those who are 18 and older and have underlying health conditions or work in or live in high-risk settings.

As for the Johnson & Johnson booster shot, anyone 18 and older who received the same vaccine at least two months ago is now eligible for a booster shot. An underlying health condition is not required to get the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

Additionally, those eligible for booster vaccinations will have the opportunity to select any brand of COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot, regardless of the brand of their original vaccinations.

On Monday, the Wake County Department of Public Health began offering all three vaccine boosters for those who are eligible. But appointments must be made ahead of time.

The Orange County Department of Public Health also announced on Monday they had started offering all three booster shots. A county spokesperson said that you can either walk in to get a COVID booster at Southern Human Services at 2501 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill or schedule an appointment online.

On Tuesday, The Durham County Health Department will begin offering all three COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and Durham County Health Officials said people can either walk into the health department or can call them to set up an appointment.

Some local pharmacies, like Central Pharmacy, are also offering all three booster shots.

Dr. Chadarryl Silguero-Clay is a pharmacist at Central Pharmacy in Durham and now that they are offering all three boosters, she said they are booked for almost the whole week.

“It’s been a little crazy,” she said. “We have a total of 50 to 55 people coming in just today for that booster vaccine.”

Silguero-Clay said right now they are asking people to go online or to call them to set up an appointment.

She said they are also planning to eventually bring in more staff to help administer booster shots so they can start giving up to 80 booster shots a day.

Silguero-Clay said there is a waitlist for the vaccine boosters, but she said right now it is not long.

“It typically may be a three- or four-day turnaround,” she said.

Duke Health and UNC Health are currently offering Pfizer booster shots to those who are eligible, and appointments can be made online.

WakeMed is currently offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson boosters at the Andrews Center, Cary Hospital, and North Hospital vaccine clinics. They are also offering Moderna third doses to existing WakeMed Primary Care patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

WakeMed officials said they plan to offer all three COVID booster shots in the future.

Below is more information on how to set up COVID vaccine booster appointments.

Wake County Public Health

Schedule an appointment: Wake County Government (wakegov.com)

Orange County Public Health

Schedule an appointment: Orange County, NC (orangecountync.gov)

Walk-in to Southern Human Services at 2501 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill.

Durham County Department of Public Health

Schedule an appointment at 919-560-9217

Walk-in to the clinic at 414 E. Main St., Durham during walk-in hours which are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’ll need to bring your vaccination card.

Central Pharmacy in Durham

Schedule an appointment by calling 919-220-5121 or go to www.centralpharmacync.com

Duke Health

Schedule an appointment online

UNC Health

Schedule an appointment by phone at (984) 215-5485 or click here to schedule online