Triangle parents split as Pfizer expects approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer’s CEO said it’s a matter of days, not weeks, regarding how long it will be until elementary and middle schoolers can roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company is expected to go to the FDA for approval in the coming days.

About 26 percent of COVID-19 cases across the country are in children.

Pfizer reported that a lower dose of the vaccine used in adults is safe and effective. Triangle parents have mixed responses on if that could be the answer to keeping schools open and their kids healthy.

“I’m jumping for joy right now,” Coprecia Robinson said.

The grandmother and director at Happy Face Preschool couldn’t contain her excitement.

She said vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds is something that could be life-changing for so many people.

“We’ve had several kids who have had so many of the symptoms, and we’ve not known if it was actually COVID,” Robinson said. “We’re coming in vaccinated. And if they’re getting COVID from home, there’s a chance my teachers are getting that, as well.”

Pfizer kicked off the clinical trial months ago, working with more than 4,500 kids from around the world and studying the antibody response and safety of the vaccines in different age groups.

With kids in school, some parents told CBS 17 they’re hoping this will keep them safe.

“We’ve been very lucky, but I do have a few friends who ended up in the hospital with COVID,” said Kristen Myers, a mother of five children.

Since August, schools in the Triangle have been dealing with COVID-19 clusters in classrooms.

As of Monday, there are 13 schools in Wake County dealing with outbreaks or clusters.

Some mothers are concerned it’s just too soon.

“I think the vaccine is great. I have it, my husband has it, and my family has gotten it,” said one mom who identified herself as Ivett. “I am a little reluctant [for my kids]. I don’t have enough data for my children to take it.”

She plans on waiting a little longer for there to be more research done on the vaccines before she lets her kids roll up their sleeves.

“They’re still mentally developing, and their bodies are going to be changing,” Ivett said.

Pfizer is also working on a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for 6-months-olds to 4-year-olds.

While some parents told CBS 17 they’re on board vaccinating their elementary schoolers, they’re not too sure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine for their infants or toddlers.