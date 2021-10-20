Triangle pediatricians prep to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pediatricians across the Triangle are preparing for busy waiting rooms whenever the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

The White House announced plans Wednesday to speed up delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 if the CDC issues a final recommendation in favor of it. That’s expected to happen in the next couple of weeks.

The Biden administration says they want the shots to be available in places that kids and their parents trust, like doctors’ offices, community health centers, pharmacies and school-based sites.

Dr. Christian Nechyba with Carolina Kids Pediatrics says they’re waiting for their chance to pre-order doses of the children’s vaccine.

The staff at Carolina Kids is already putting in extra hours because of flu shot demand and they’re expecting the same for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It means everybody helps out. Usually, doctors aren’t giving out COVID-19 shots but I’ve given out plenty myself,” Nechyba said.

Another question they’re getting from parents is “how do I tell if my child has COVID-19 or just the common cold?”

Nechyba says there’s not an easy solution to that aside from getting them tested.

“Symptoms can be very mild so really, the only strategy to determine who’s infected and who isn’t is broad-based testing,” Nechyba said.