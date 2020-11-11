Triangle residents split on Gov. Cooper’s decision to rollback indoor gathering restrictions

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper apeaks after being declared winner over Republican Dan Forest in the governor’s race in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With COVID-19 cases rising in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper reduced limits on indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Cooper said many of the clusters North Carolins has seen recently come from social or family gatherings. He hopes to prevent more outbreaks.

Some in the Triangle applaud Cooper’s action while others disagree.

For many people, Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year. Dan Loomis canceled his plans with his parents.

“They were going to come over and spend time with us at Thanksgiving, and we decided to cancel because of all these restrictions and also because of the pandemic,” he explained.

He doesn’t mind changing his holiday plans and appreciates the executive order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

“I think whatever enables us to get past this pandemic is really what we should be doing, so I’m all for it,” he said.

James Hutchins agrees the limit is a good idea.

“This thing isn’t going away any time soon, so I think we need to keep restricting ourselves,” he said.

The governor said the limit is aimed at social and family gatherings to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the holidays approach and many events move indoors.

“People tend to let their guard down when they are with people that they know — even people who are family. But, as we’ve said time and again, that doesn’t mean they don’t have COVID-19,” Cooper said.

Geoffrey Osborne said he won’t change his plans due to the governor’s order.

“That’s people’s personal decision,” he said. “It’s not the government’s decision. People can make their own choices.”

Justin DiLauro, who was on his way to a party, echoed that.

“If you’re gonna get COVID, you’re gonna get it and you can’t hide from it,” he said. “Both my parents had it, late 60s early 70s. Thank God they survived.”

Dilauro said his parents’ illnesses didn’t change his behavior and neither will the executive order.

Whether they like the order or not, Cooper hopes North Carolinians will follow it.

“With our continued dedication, by next Thanksgiving or even sooner, this pandemic could be behind us,” he said.

The are a number of exceptions to the indoor gathering limit. They include schools, churches, and businesses that already have limits in place like restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters.