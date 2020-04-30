Triangle restaurants, Interfaith Food Shuttle team up to provide meals during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Making sure students and their families have food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic remains a priority throughout the Triangle. The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is teaming with local restaurant owners to help prepare thousands of meals for those in need.

Driftwood Kitchen and Bar in North Raleigh is working to prepare 1,200 meals this week. Jambalaya is on the menu.

School closures due to COVID-19 have also ended many programs that provided food for students. The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is providing ready-to-eat frozen meals for families in high-need communities.

That’s how Driftwood’s ownership got on board. They saw it as a win-win for them and for the community.

“It’s keeping our staff busy. It allowed us to bring people back to work,” said Nunzio Scordo. “We’re super grateful, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to do this and it is a great cause.”

