Triangle universities don’t plan to require vaccination, negative COVID-19 test for football games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – College football season is just around the corner. On Tuesday, LSU announced it will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans 12 and older to attend games. It joins the University of Oregon and a handful of other schools with the requirement.

CBS 17 reached out to five local colleges to find out their plans. All said they won’t be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend football games.

Those schools are:

Duke University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina State University

Shaw University

UNC-Chapel Hill

George Knox, Director of Athletics at Shaw University, said Pfizer’s full FDA approval is great news. While they are encouraging fans to get vaccinated, the approval does not change their protocol.

“We’re looking at everything. I can tell you right now we don’t have that in the plans, but things do change, and if things change, we will make sure we communicate that to our fans and alumni,” Knox said.

The university requires students to be vaccinated.

Knox expects 3,000 to 5,000 fans per game. The Sept. 18 home opener will be the team’s first home game since Fall 2019.

“Our football events are outside, so we think we can have a great atmosphere, and a safe atmosphere, at that,” Knox said.

Fred Demarest, Senior Associate Athletics Director for North Carolina State, said the university is aware of the vaccine requirements for fans at some schools. Every state has its own guidelines, and the university is operating under state, local, university, and UNC system guidelines and will adjust as needed.

Robbi Pickeral Evans, Associate AD for Strategic and External Communications at UNC-Chapel Hill, also said the school continues to follow local guidelines.

Art Chase with Duke Athletics said the university’s policy is subject to change as it explores all options. Kyle Serba, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications at NCCU, also added COVID-19 protocols are subject to change.