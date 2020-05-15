Trump announces ‘Operation Warp Speed’ in search of COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – President Donald Trump announced “Operation Warp Speed” on Friday – a massive effort to find an vaccine for COVID-19.

“There’s never been a vaccine project anywhere in history like this,” Trump said.

The president said he’s hopeful to have a coronavirus vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Moncep Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Trump has tapped to serve as the administration’s virus czar, said that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020.

Trump, speaking at a Rose Garden event, reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening their economies.

“We are back, vaccine or no vaccine,” Trump said.

During the press conference, the president asked why some officials in attendance were not wearing masks.

The president responded with:

“We’ve all been tested and we are quite a distance away and we are outdoors. I gave them the option, they can wear it or not. You can blame it on me, but I gave the option.”

CBS 17 will update this breaking story as it develops.