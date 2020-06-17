Trump golf course seeks lower rent because of virus shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The golf course President Donald Trump owns near his Mar-a-Lago getaway is seeking a break on its rent because of lost business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump International Golf Club wants Palm Beach County to defer some of its $88,000 monthly rent.

Trump leased the land the private club sits upon from the county two decades ago under a 99-year agreement.

Palm Beach County ordered the closure of golf courses in March as part of its pandemic response and they weren’t allowed to reopen for more than a month.

The county has taken no action on the rent request. 

