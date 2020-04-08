Trump says he will ‘put a hold’ on US funding to WHO, says ‘they missed the call’ on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will “put a hold” on United States funding to the World Health Organization, claiming that they “missed the call” in their handling of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The president made his remarks in a Tuesday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, where he continued to boast about the United States’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Interestingly, the World Health Organization was not in favor of us closing it down,” Trump said. “And if we didn’t close it down, we would have lost hundreds of thousands more lives.”

Trump said in the briefing that he didn’t say he was going to pull funding. A reporter then noted that he did say that earlier. The president responded by saying, “No I didn’t, they called it wrong.”

The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.