Trump says he will ‘put a hold’ on US funding to WHO, says ‘they missed the call’ on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will “put a hold” on United States funding to the World Health Organization, claiming that they “missed the call” in their handling of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The president made his remarks in a Tuesday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, where he continued to boast about the United States’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Interestingly, the World Health Organization was not in favor of us closing it down,” Trump said. “And if we didn’t close it down, we would have lost hundreds of thousands more lives.”
Trump said in the briefing that he didn’t say he was going to pull funding. A reporter then noted that he did say that earlier. The president responded by saying, “No I didn’t, they called it wrong.”
The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now