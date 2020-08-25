UNC-CH announces COVID-19 cluster at Koury residence hall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill announced another COVID-19 cluster on campus on Tuesday.

Koury residence hall is the eighth cluster among UNC-CH residence halls – including Granville Towers.

The school announced clusters three days in a row beginning on Aug. 21 with Carmichael residence hall.

Saturday, officials said clusters are were detected at Craige residence hall and at the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house, which is at 411 E. Rosemary St.

On Sunday, Avery residence hall was identified as the site of a cluster.

As of Sunday, 784 students and 51 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive are isolating, as well as many close contacts are in quarantine.

The University has asked all residents living in the listed residence halls to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving campus to help prevent further spread.

Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being. The change went into effect on Wednesday.

Graduate, professional, and health affairs courses will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.