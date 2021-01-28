UNC-CH professor concerned about student behavior off-campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before students even stepped foot in the classroom, COVID-19 was already showing up on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The university’s data shows:

38 people are in quarantine or isolation

455 cases detected

0.9% positivity rate

“We are monitoring the situation but we still remain confident that we will be able to have a successful semester,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said Thursday.

The university said its mandatory COVID-19 testing program will make a difference this semester.

“The benefit of this incredible Carolina Together testing program is that we can identify these cases more quickly, get them into isolation in quarantine and so right now that’s working,” Guskiewicz said.

Professor Deb Aikat hopes that is the case.

“This may not be as bad as fall but you never know,” he said.

Right now, he’s more worried about student behavior off-campus. He’s already seeing videos on social media of students apparently gathering in large groups and not properly wearing masks.

“University leaders should have an intense plan to work on these things,” Aiktat said.

Guskiewicz said he was aware of some of these recent reports. He said he was working with campus and local police to crack down on it. Officials are looking at the photos to authenticate them and identify students. He said students could face repercussions and some already are.

“There are a number of students who have already been cited and already going through the judicial process here,” he said.

Last semester, more than 400 student violations of campus community standards related to COVID-19 were reported. More than 300 of them resulted in actions including written warnings, educational interventions, activity restrictions, and probation.

This semester, the university has threatened to dis-enroll more than 200 students who have not signed off and agreed to those community standards.

Students are slated to step into the classroom Feb. 8. Professor Aikat urged students to stay vigilant and aware of the dangers when gathering off campus.

“I fear with the COVID around and the pandemic, people could be in danger although they don’t know what they’re getting into,” he said.