UNC-CH suspends athletics for 24 hours as 2 new COVID-19 clusters revealed

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill is suspending athletics until at least 5 p.m. Thursday due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 across the campus.

“After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,” said Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.”

Student-athletes will continue to have access to academic support, student-athlete development, medical care and nutrition.

Also Wednesday, two new COVID-19 clusters were reported at Morrison residence hall and Zeta Psi fraternity house.

“The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures,” UNC said in a release.

UNC-CH moved all undergraduate classes online earlier in the week after four COVID-19 clusters were announced among students. A total of 130 students tested positive for the virus within the last week.

Classes began in Chapel Hill on Aug. 10.

