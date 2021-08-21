UNC-Chapel Hill announces COVID-19 cluster at Avery Residence Hall

One of University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s symbols, the Old Well, stands at the edge of McCorkle Place. (Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill confirmed an active COVID-19 cluster in its Avery Residence Hall at 10:17 a.m. Saturday morning.

The university notified people via its Twitter account, @UNC.

It also said the individuals in the cluster have been identified and are currently isolating and receiving medical monitoring. Additionally, UNC has notified the Orange County Health Department to identify any further exposures.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services deems a COVID-19 cluster as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

There are currently five active cases in this cluster.