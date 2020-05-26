UNC respiratory therapist talks about what it’s like battling COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Norman LaRusch has been working as a respiratory therapist for 15 years and he spent the the last few years at UNC REX.
His job has never been as critical as it is today during the COVID-19 crisis. That’s because this is a respiratory illness.
He has already cared for half a dozen critical COVID-19 patients.
In the video above, LaRusch gives us a closer look at the work he’s doing on the frontlines of this pandemic.
