UNC respiratory therapist talks about what it’s like battling COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Norman LaRusch has been working as a respiratory therapist for 15 years and he spent the the last few years at UNC REX.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

His job has never been as critical as it is today during the COVID-19 crisis. That’s because this is a respiratory illness.

He has already cared for half a dozen critical COVID-19 patients.

In the video above, LaRusch gives us a closer look at the work he’s doing on the frontlines of this pandemic.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories