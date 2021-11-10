UNC Health fires 55 employees over non-compliance with COVID vaccine policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health terminated 55 employees over their non-compliance with the health care system’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The policy went into effect on Nov. 2 and 99.4 percent of UNC Health employees had complied with the mandate at that point.

UNC Health has approximately 29,000 employees.

Alan Wolf, a spokesman for UNC Health, said 135 employees resigned over the policy since it was announced July 22.

“UNC Health regrets losing any teammates, but we strongly believe that a mandatory vaccine program is in the best interest of public health and is essential for the safety of our patients, teammates and communities,” Wolf said in a statement to CBS 17.

About 1,000 employees were given an exemption for religious beliefs. Another 260 were granted an exemption for medical reasons.