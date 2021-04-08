UNC Health pauses distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to adverse reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health said it paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after adverse reactions in a small number of patients, a spokesperson said Thursday evening.

UNC Health has given out more than 2,200 doses of the J&J vaccine over the past two days. Spokesperson Alan Wolf said there were “a few patients feeling faint and light-headed after receiving the J&J doses at the Friday Center clinic.”

“We will work closely with our partners, including Wake County and the State of North Carolina, to share any new information. Our patients’ safety and health is our top priority,” Wolf said.

Earlier Friday, Wake County announced it paused vaccinations at its PNC Arena site after 18 people suffered adverse reactions to the J&J shot. Of those, four people went to the hospital.

Duke Health released the following statement, saying it didn’t plan to pause its use of the J&J vaccine:

“Duke Health received Janssen (J&J) vaccine from the same lot number identified in the Wake County vaccine clinic, but the shipment was sent directly to Duke through no intermediaries. No patients at Duke have experienced serious incidents. Minor side effects from the vaccine have been consistent with those reported by the manufacturer prior to authorization and remain within expected rates. As a result, we do not plan to pause vaccinations at this time and will continue to follow all vaccination policies and guidance from the CDC.”

Johnson & Johnson sent the following statement to CBS: