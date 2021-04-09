UNC Health to resume using Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday following reports of adverse reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health said it will continue administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after some reported adverse reactions in a small number of patients, a spokesman Alan Wolf said Friday morning.

UNC Health has given out more than 2,200 doses of the J&J vaccine over the past two days. Administration of the vaccine was paused on Thursday due to “a few patients feeling faint and light-headed after receiving the J&J doses at the Friday Center clinic,” Wolf said.

“We believe that the J&J vaccine is safe. Very few people (less than 1%) who have received this vaccine at our clinics have reported lightheadedness or fainting. On April 9, the CDC stated that it has found no evidence of a safety concern for the J&J vaccine after looking at cases in NC and other parts of the country,” UNC said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, Wake County announced it paused vaccinations at its PNC Arena site after 18 people suffered adverse reactions to the J&J shot. Of those, four people went to the hospital.

Duke Health released the following statement, saying it didn’t plan to pause its use of the J&J vaccine:

“Duke Health received Janssen (J&J) vaccine from the same lot number identified in the Wake County vaccine clinic, but the shipment was sent directly to Duke through no intermediaries. No patients at Duke have experienced serious incidents. Minor side effects from the vaccine have been consistent with those reported by the manufacturer prior to authorization and remain within expected rates. As a result, we do not plan to pause vaccinations at this time and will continue to follow all vaccination policies and guidance from the CDC.”

Johnson & Johnson sent the following statement to CBS: