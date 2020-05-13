UNC REX health care workers line hallways to send off recovered COVID-19 patient

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at UNC REX Hospital lined the hallways to send off another patient who recovered from the coronavirus.

A “Code Rocky” was sent over the hospital’s public address system. UNC REX Hospital officials said a “Code Rocky” is the notice that states when a coronavirus patient is discharged.

This call was to celebrate Nabil Lafi of Cary. Hospital officials said Lafi spent nearly a month in the hospital, mostly in the ICU.

Doctors, nurses and other employees lined the hallways to clap, cheer and wish Lafi well as he left the hospital.

Lafi’s family was waiting at the entrance to take him home.