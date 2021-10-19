UNC REX Holly Springs hospital to open Nov. 1 following delay over COVID surge

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Rex Healthcare said its new hospital in Holly Springs will now open Nov. 1.

The facility was slated to open in September but the delta variant surge forced UNC REX to postpone its opening.

On Sept. 1, the hospital system said the postponement would allow them to keep people at their main Raleigh hospital to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

But the 242,000-square foot, eight-story community hospital will now open Nov. 1.

“We are excited to open our new hospital and begin caring for patients in Southwestern Wake County and beyond,” said Roy Tempke, chief operating officer of the new Holly Springs Hospital. “We appreciate all the community support during these challenging times and look forward to providing excellent medical care at this hospital for generations to come.”

The facility will have 50 inpatient beds, operating rooms for a wide range of surgeries, a full-service Emergency Department, MRI, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy and much more.

The hospital will deliver babies with seven labor and delivery rooms, a C-section operating suite and OB Emergency bays.

UNC REX said the hospital will employ more than 400 people.

At opening, the Holly Springs hospital will have about 300 employees with about 40 percent of those transferring from the Raleigh campus.