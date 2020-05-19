UNC REX hospital employees find joy in discharging patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, North Carolina reported 11,637 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19. While some who recover have mild cases, others fight for their lives for weeks in the hospital.

Oftentimes, when a patient goes home after a tough battle with the virus, the whole hospital celebrates.

UNC REX hospital calls it “Code Rocky.” Doctors, nurses, and all kinds of healthcare workers line the halls to celebrate a patient heading home after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“It’s definitely tears of joy. I mean, you can’t help but cry,” said registered nurse Alana Goodale.

Nabil Lafi arrived at the hospital with coronavirus in early April.

“We don’t wish this on anybody,” said his son, Mustafa Lafi. “That first night, he did go into cardiac arrest. And then they revived him and then they put him on a ventilator.”

He remained on that ventilator for 15 days.

“He was very sick,” said Goodale, who cared for him in the special respiratory isolation unit. “You root for them. You push them. They become like your family.”

She said seeing patients go home to their families is everyone’s ultimate goal.

“It’s just wonderful,” Goodale said. “Just a really wonderful moment to have that time with them, and then to see them reconnect with their family who they’ve been isolated from for like a month. It’s just a beautiful experience.”

Hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been released from Triangle area hospitals. The UNC Health system hospitals report discharging about 300 COVID patients. Duke Health hospitals have discharged 262.

While it can be a little tough to say goodbye to patients who become like family, everyone is grateful.

“I’m glad I chose this profession. I’m proud to be a nurse. I’m proud I can do my part and help these people recover and get home to their families,” Goodale said.

“We really appreciate all the nurses at Rex and everyone has done for us,” Lafi added.

