Unemployment claims top 500K in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Since March 16, more than 500,000 unemployment claims have been made in North Carolina.

That’s according to new data released Friday morning from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Of the 509,693 claims, a total of 444,178 said their unemployment was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order expanding unemployment benefits in the state.

The most daily claims during the crisis came on March 20 with 34,706.

Despite the state saying changes have been made to the system, complaints remains about the difficulty to file for unemployment.

Across the U.S., 16.8 million have lost their jobs in the last three weeks – 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week alone.

The U.S. unemployment rate in April could hit 15 percent — a number not seen since the end of the Great Depression, the Associated Press reports.