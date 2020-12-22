Unemployment extension a ‘light at the end of the tunnel,’ Raleigh man says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second federal stimulus check could be in bank accounts as soon as next week, but the biggest benefit to many North Carolina families could be the extension of unemployment insurance that was scheduled to run out on Saturday.

“We’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Chris Keener.

Since the start of the pandemic, Keener hasn’t been able to secure more than part-time work.

“It’s been tough,” Keener said. “It’s been touch and go.”

He’s been able to collect unemployment, but bills piled up while he waited for the claim to be processed.

“It was like 7 or 8 weeks for our benefits to kick in,” Keener said.

Now he’s hoping help is on the way after the federal government added a $300 per week bonus to his benefits for the next 11 weeks. Keener is already questioning if it will be enough.

“I think they may have waited a little too long,” Keener said. “The damage is already done.”

In addition to assistance for the unemployed, the second stimulus allows cash-strapped businesses to write off federal funding, and forgives payroll protection loans up to $150,000.

“We need to provide help to businesses, and to households, so that when we get on the other side of the pandemic we have an economy left,” said North Carolina State University economist Mike Walden.

Walden said the move was necessary, but it creates another issue for a country that has added $5 trillion in debt during the pandemic.

“We need to realize that there is a payment date,” Walden said. “We will be devoting more of our budget to financing the national debt. It will probably mean, at some point, higher taxes.”

“It’ll help some folks,” Keener said. “Could it be a little better? Sure. Would we rather have work come back instead? Absolutely.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised to at least see some pushes for another round of stimulus money,” Walden said.