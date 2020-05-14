Unknown number? It could be a contact tracer trying to say you’ve been exposed to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina public health leaders are now urging you to pick up that phone call from an unknown number that you might usually just send to voicemail.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen explained COVID-19 “contact tracers” attempt to call you to notify you that you might have been exposed.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Contact tracers are public health workers employed at both the state and local levels who work to track down people who’ve come in contact with others who have tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s an issue, Cohen says, their team is trying to tackle.

“How do we make sure we can actually reach people?” asked Cohen. “We are going to be working on their communication efforts so people understand that they might be getting a call, and what would that mean for them and how to step through following the guidance from those contact tracers as we go.”

Cohen went on to say as she’s sure we’ve all been there. Many of us are quick to screen that call or not answer because it’s from a number we don’t know – you should try to avoid doing that, at least for the next few months.

That call could be connecting you with important information about your health and safety.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: