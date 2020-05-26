USDA now accepting applications for relief from farmers impacted by COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday is the first day farmers in the United States can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

CFAP is meant to provide more than $16 billion in direct relief to the nation’s farmers.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

“America’s farming community is facing an unprecedented situation as our nation tackles the coronavirus. President Trump has authorized USDA to ensure our patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers are supported and we are moving quickly to open applications to get payments out the door and into the pockets of farmers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release. “These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers. America’s farmers are resilient and will get through this challenge just like they always do with faith, hard work, and determination.”

Starting today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the Farm Service Agency, will accept applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses.

The max payout available is $250,000.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.

Click here for the full details of the program.

More headlines from CBS17.com: