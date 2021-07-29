Vaccinated individuals should still get COVID-19 tested, CDC says

(WTAJ) — Along with advising that vaccinated individuals begin wearing masks indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also updated their recommendations for COVID-19 testing as it relates to those who are vaccinated.

The CDC now recommends that vaccinated individuals should get tested for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus, even if they are not showing symptoms. Previous guidance said that vaccinated people did not need to be tested for the virus if they were not showing symptoms.

According to the CDC website, “Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.”

The CDC recommends the following to help reduce the risk of vaccinated people becoming infected:

Wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Get tested 3-5 days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure or until a negative test result.

Isolate if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow any applicable federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

More information on updated recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can be found on the CDC’s website.