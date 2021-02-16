Vaccination delays possible in North Carolina following deadly winter storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As thousands grapple with severe weather and its impacts across the country and in North Carolina, another challenge has arisen. The CDC said the bad weather may mean a possible delay in shipments and deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to North Carolina.

Wake County Public Health officials said they’re still set to receive a new Pfizer shipment Wednesday. Spokesperson Stacy Beard added that the county still plans to administer more than 1,400 doses at a mass vaccination site at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

However, Halifax County is already feeling the impacts. The county canceled Wednesday’s COVID-19 clinic, saying it hasn’t received vaccine doses all week and isn’t sure when it’ll get more.

“We hope that that will turn around soon. We’ve had both of our shots. We’re real pleased and I hope everyone else has the opportunity very soon to have theirs as well,” said Raleigh resident Mike Rakouskas.

The Rakouskas hope the delay is cleared up soon so others can have peace of mind and get back to living their lives, too.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our grandchildren in Florida. We haven’t seen them in over a year, so we’re going to head that way,” said Raleigh resident Elaine Rakouskas.

However, others said, weather delay or not, they have no plans to take the vaccine even when it does arrive.

“The fact that I’ve seen cases of people getting the vaccine and still catching the virus, to me that defeats the whole purpose, and I just don’t trust it. Personally, if everybody would wear their mask and sanitize their hands and do what they’re supposed to do, the cases would cut down a lot more,” said Raleigh resident Ennis Covington.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in part: “We are working with the CDC and vaccine providers to help minimize the potential effects of these delays.”