Vaccination rates among NC’s cabinet agencies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in July that required all employees of cabinet agencies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1 or be tested weekly.
Read more on Executive Order 224
CBS 17 requested the vaccination rates among Cooper’s cabinet employees to see percentages in the two weeks since weekly testing began.
Jill Lucas, spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Administration, said Wednesday’s numbers are “a snapshot in time based on available data and will change as more vaccination records are validated by the agencies, as well as more employees become vaccinated and submit their records.”
The data released to CBS 17 on Wednesday reflects 59,000 permanent and temporary workers currently employed by cabinet agencies.
The Office of State Budget and Management was at the top of the list of 11 agencies with 91 percent vaccinated.
OSBM was one of eight agencies that were above the state-wide vaccination rate for adults.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 62 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.
The lowest was the Department of Public Safety at 53 percent – which includes law enforcement agencies like the State Highway Patrol, Alcohol Law Enforcement, and the State Capitol Police.
Cabinet agency vaccination rates:
Department of Public Safety: 53 percent
Department of Natural and Cultural Resources: 57 percent
Department of Transportation: 60 percent
Department of Information Technology: 77 percent
State Bureau of Investigation: 77 percent
Department of Revenue: 79 percent
Department of Administration: 81 percent
Department of Environmental Quality: 81 percent
Department of Military and Veterans Affairs: 82 percent
Office of State Human Resources: 85 percent
Office of State Budget and Management: 91 percent
*Data on the DHHS and the Department of Commerce were not immediately available.