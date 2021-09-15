Vaccination rates among NC’s cabinet agencies

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in July that required all employees of cabinet agencies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1 or be tested weekly.

Read more on Executive Order 224

CBS 17 requested the vaccination rates among Cooper’s cabinet employees to see percentages in the two weeks since weekly testing began.

Jill Lucas, spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Administration, said Wednesday’s numbers are “a snapshot in time based on available data and will change as more vaccination records are validated by the agencies, as well as more employees become vaccinated and submit their records.”

The data released to CBS 17 on Wednesday reflects 59,000 permanent and temporary workers currently employed by cabinet agencies.

The Office of State Budget and Management was at the top of the list of 11 agencies with 91 percent vaccinated.

OSBM was one of eight agencies that were above the state-wide vaccination rate for adults.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 62 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

The lowest was the Department of Public Safety at 53 percent – which includes law enforcement agencies like the State Highway Patrol, Alcohol Law Enforcement, and the State Capitol Police.

Cabinet agency vaccination rates:

Department of Public Safety: 53 percent

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources: 57 percent

Department of Transportation: 60 percent

Department of Information Technology: 77 percent

State Bureau of Investigation: 77 percent

Department of Revenue: 79 percent

Department of Administration: 81 percent

Department of Environmental Quality: 81 percent

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs: 82 percent

Office of State Human Resources: 85 percent

Office of State Budget and Management: 91 percent

*Data on the DHHS and the Department of Commerce were not immediately available.