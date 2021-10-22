Vaccination rates for Blacks surpass whites in a third of NC counties – but there’s a problem with that trend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at higher rates than whites in roughly a third of North Carolina’s counties where the data is available, a CBS17.com analysis found.

It falls in line with a national study that finds the rate for Blacks higher than that for whites in 36 percent of the counties it looked at.

But while that seems like progress in the push for vaccine equity, the study by nonprofit think tank Surgo Ventures also found a significant downside: Many of those counties tend to have worse outcomes, with higher rates of new cases and deaths.

The reason is simple: In many of the counties with high vaccination rates for Blacks, it often has less to do with Black people getting shots in big numbers, and more to do with especially poor numbers from the white people who make up the majority of the population there.

“This may seem good in terms of equity on the surface,” said Nick Stewart, a research scientist with Surgo. “But if we actually dig deeper, we actually see that these counties where Black vaccination rates exceed those of whites actually have a lower overall vaccination rate for the entire county, compared to other U.S. counties.

“And the reason for that is there’s actually a larger percentage of the white population that remains unvaccinated,” he added. “And what this does is it exposes these counties to worse adverse COVID related health risks such as increased cases, and especially death.”

The rates of fully vaccinated Black and white people are available for 75 of the state’s 100 counties on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ data website, with at least one of those figures suppressed for the remaining 25 counties.

(This chart shows the 22 counties in North Carolina where a higher percentage of Black people than white people are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent NCDHHS data for the week ending Monday.)

Of those 75, there are 22 where the rate of Black people exceeds that of whites — and nowhere is the gap larger than in Hoke County, which provides an interesting case study.

In that county, 29 percent of Black people in that county are fully vaccinated. That’s not great, but the rate for white people — 21 percent — is even worse. And with Black people making up just a third of Hoke’s population, that low rate among whites is a clear reason why that county has the lowest rate of full vaccination in the state.

“That is really simply the majority population, they’re bringing down the overall vaccination rate for those counties,” Stewart said.

Of the counties in the national study where Black vaccination rates surpassed those of whites, more than two-thirds of them are rural. Are those low rates there a question of access to the vaccine, or hesitancy about it?

“We also found that there is a greater percentage of the population in these counties that are more COVID-skeptic, so they have more reservations towards confidence in the vaccine itself,” Stewart said, adding that it “likely ties in the behavioral aspect and why these people are less likely to be vaccinated than in, say, more urban areas.”

Stewart says the solution is to make it even simpler for those in remote, rural areas to get vaccinated.

“What we need to continue to do is to make it extremely easy, continue to decrease the accessibility factors and make it extremely easy for everybody to get vaccinated,” he said. “Whether that is not having the appointments, but also maybe mobile vaccination clinics going specifically to where these people live, or setting up clinics in areas that make it very easily accessible for these communities.”