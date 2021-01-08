Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The nation’s biggest immunization rollout in history is facing pushback from an unlikely source: health care workers who witnessed COVID-19′s devastation firsthand but are refusing shots in surprising numbers.

It is happening in nursing homes and, to a lesser degree, in hospitals.

Some employees expressing what experts say are unfounded fears of side effects from vaccines that were developed at record speed.

Alarmed by the phenomenon, some administrators have dangled everything from free breakfasts at Waffle House to a raffle for a car to get employees to roll up their sleeves.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories

Verizon Brings 5G Technology to Raleigh

Verizon 5G Technology