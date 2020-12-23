Vaccines providing hope for health care workers, UNC expert says

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As COVID-19 cases surge across North Carolina, there are concerns not only about the strain on resources, but also the strain on health care professionals themselves.

State health experts said the vaccine rollout is providing renewed hope for health care workers who are both physically and mentally exhausted.

“Our biggest concern is staff. We’re even more concerned about that than physical beds or ICU units,” Cooper said.

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, chair of UNC’s Department of Psychiatry said the past 10 months have been exhausting and traumatic for frontline health care workers.

“There is a huge sense of ‘when are we going to be on the other side of this?’ People definitely are worn out,” she said.

December has been one of the pandemic’s deadliest months on record. Meltzer-Brody said fear about an even greater surge after the holiday’s is creating anxiety.

“It’s very worrisome to me to see the ongoing stress and the trauma some health care workers are facing. Yet they show courage and bravery, rising to the challenge and continuing to go forward,” she said.

This week COVID-19 vaccinations continued at several hospitals in North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the vaccine will be in all 100 counties by the end of the week.

Meltzer-Brody said that is providing hope and relief for health care workers.

“There is an enormous exhale, if you will. One of the jokes is one of the most common side effects of the vaccine is great joy,” she said.

Across UNC Health, more than 8,000 of the hospital system’s 24,000 frontline workers in priority group 1a have received a dose of the vaccine. A spokesperson said they expect that first group to be complete within the next couple of weeks.

A spokesperson for Duke Health said an estimated 4,000 employees have been vaccinated so far. If the allocation of vaccine increases, they would consider increasing the number of vaccinations administered each day.