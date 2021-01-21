Waitlist opens up for Person County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– COVID-19 vaccination clinics set up by the Person County Health Department are already full.
The vaccination clinic was open for people 65 and older and health care workers. It was scheduled for January 20, 21 and 22.
If you are in these groups and would like to get on a waiting list to be called for additional clinics as they are scheduled, please click here.
You may also call (336) 322-6136. The health department said they are very overwhelmed with calls and Facebook messages regarding the vaccination sign up and they will get back to you as soon as they can.