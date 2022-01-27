Wake County closing outdoor COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winter weather concerns forced Wake County to close its outdoor COVID-19 testing sites on Saturday, according to a notice sent out Thursday.

Everyone who had an appointment for Saturday should have received an email from the county letting them know they can go Friday to get tested, or any day next week.

All Wake County Public Health vaccine appointments at indoor clinics will go on as scheduled on Saturday, a news release said.

The county cited low temperatures and wind chills as reasons for deciding to close the outdoor sites on Saturday.