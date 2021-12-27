Wake County COVID-19 testing sites see long lines, hour-long waits after Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Testing sites in Wake County saw long lines of people waiting to get COVID-19 tests. They stretched outside the COVID-19 testing site off Kidd road for more than a quarter of a mile.

“I’m getting tested because I’ve traced contacted with my brother so I just gotta make sure,” said Ben Keys.

“We’re just testing to be safe. I’ve gotta go back to college in a week or so. So, hopefully, we’re going to be able to make that happen,” added Claire Steffens.

Matthew Farrell was one of the many waiting on Monday.

“It was about an hour and 15 minutes for me, so it’s definitely backed up a long ways. I guess a lot of people want to get tested after the holidays,” Farrell said.

On Thursday, Wake County distributed over 12,000 tests in one day.

County health officials expect more appointments to fill up as more people return from holiday travels.

If you don’t want to wait in line, the county said there are other places to get a COVID-19 test.

Free at-home tests can be ordered any time through Labcorp and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There’s also free testing at local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

Lastly, there are community testing events.

“I’ve got traveling plans for New Year’s Eve, so I’d like to make sure that I’m not at risk of spreading it before I actually get on a plane,” Farrell said.

Right now, Wake County has tests available for Tuesday and this week at all of its locations.

Pharmacies like CVS have rapid and PCR tests available as early as Thursday.