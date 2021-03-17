Wake County COVID-19 vaccine provider list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wake County.

This week North Carolina, expects to receive 237,860 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Also, North Carolina was allotted 11,500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This story will be updated.

A to Z Pharmacy

Advance Community Health

Alignment Healthcare Raleigh

Alliance Medical Ministry

Blue Ridge Pharmacy

CAPITAL FAMILY MEDICINE (EXEC)

Cary Adult Medicine

Cary Healthcare Associates

Central Prison Healthcare Complex

DJ’s Pharmacy

Duke Raleigh Hospital

Falls River Pharmacy

Family Medical Associates of Raleigh

Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy

Hayes Barton Pharmacy

Health Park Pharmacy

Holly Park Pharmacy

Medicap Pharmacy 8286

NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail

Nuevo Health

Person Street Pharmacy

Raleigh Family Practice, PA

Raleigh Medical Group

Rex Hospital, Inc

SiteMed NC

Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina

st joseph primary Care

UNC Holly Springs Medical Office Building

UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook

UNC Panther Creek Medical Office Building

Wake County Human Services

Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.

WakeMed Cary Hospital

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Waverly Primary Care

We Care Pharmacy

Western Wake Wellness

White Oak Pharmacy, LLC