Wake County COVID-19 vaccine provider list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wake County.
This week North Carolina, expects to receive 237,860 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Also, North Carolina was allotted 11,500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This story will be updated.
A to Z Pharmacy
Advance Community Health
Alignment Healthcare Raleigh
Alliance Medical Ministry
Blue Ridge Pharmacy
CAPITAL FAMILY MEDICINE (EXEC)
Cary Adult Medicine
Cary Healthcare Associates
Central Prison Healthcare Complex
DJ’s Pharmacy
Duke Raleigh Hospital
Falls River Pharmacy
Family Medical Associates of Raleigh
Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy
Hayes Barton Pharmacy
Health Park Pharmacy
Holly Park Pharmacy
Medicap Pharmacy 8286
NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail
Nuevo Health
Person Street Pharmacy
Raleigh Family Practice, PA
Raleigh Medical Group
Rex Hospital, Inc
SiteMed NC
Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina
st joseph primary Care
UNC Holly Springs Medical Office Building
UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook
UNC Panther Creek Medical Office Building
Wake County Human Services
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.
WakeMed Cary Hospital
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Waverly Primary Care
We Care Pharmacy
Western Wake Wellness
White Oak Pharmacy, LLC