Wake County doubling COVID-19 testing capacity as omicron drives demand surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity as the omicron variant drives a surge in demand, the county health department announced Wednesday.
The county will now offer about 13,000 testing slots over five drive-thru sites. The increased capacity takes effect Thursday, a news release said.
Appointments are required for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing. They can be made online. Testing is done at no cost and doesn’t require health insurance, the county said.
All sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, but are closed Friday through Sunday for the Christmas holiday. They’ll reopen on Monday at 7 a.m.
Test results typically come back within 12 hours.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a drive-thru testing site Thursday. It will be open from 8 a.m. from 4 p.m. at the Word of Gold Fellowship Church at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. Online registration is required.