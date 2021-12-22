Wake County doubling COVID-19 testing capacity as omicron drives demand surge

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity as the omicron variant drives a surge in demand, the county health department announced Wednesday.

The county will now offer about 13,000 testing slots over five drive-thru sites. The increased capacity takes effect Thursday, a news release said.

Appointments are required for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing. They can be made online. Testing is done at no cost and doesn’t require health insurance, the county said.

All sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, but are closed Friday through Sunday for the Christmas holiday. They’ll reopen on Monday at 7 a.m.

Test results typically come back within 12 hours.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a drive-thru testing site Thursday. It will be open from 8 a.m. from 4 p.m. at the Word of Gold Fellowship Church at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. Online registration is required.