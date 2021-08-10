Wake County elementary among top schools for COVID-19 cases in the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Each week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services publishes a report listing COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools. This week, the state’s report lists 175 cases in school settings.

The largest number of cases is at Charter Day School in Brunswick County. The school did not require masking in classrooms but did require them on buses. Fifty cases are listed for the school. All but two were in students.

The report listed Union Academy Middle/High School in Union County as having 20 cases but a look at the school’s website shows it has 52 cases district-wide. The majority of its cases are the middle school level with 20 cases there.

The school updated their mask mandate to make them mandatory last week. In a letter to parents, the Head of School said, “The good news is that, with the new mask requirement this week, the number of

students in quarantine is no longer rapidly rising. Wearing the mask remains the best way to avoid quarantine and to keep healthy students in school.”

While the state’s report lists Salem Elementary School in Raleigh with the third most cases, the district’s own website paints a more dire picture. The state’s report lists 10 cases of COVID-19 but the district has counted 18 since the start of the month alone.

Because it takes the state time to sort out whether a cases are associated with schools and to get follow-up information, the state’s weekly report may be outdated by the time it is published.