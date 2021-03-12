Wake County expecting more than 10,000 vaccine doses next week before opening up to part of Group 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some of Group 4 will be eligible to start getting their COVID-19 vaccines next week. It is split into two groups: People who are high-risk or in congregate living situations are in the first group. The remaining frontline essential workers are in the second.

The first half of Group 4 is eligible to get vaccinated starting Wednesday. Those remaining are eligible beginning April 7.

Most major health systems in the Triangle said they’ll open up appointment scheduling to them by then, and they do expect to actually vaccinate some of them next week, as well.

“We’ve constantly been told there’s going to be a lot more Pfizer, there’s going to be a lot more vaccine coming,” said Rod Jenkins, health director for Durham County.

“I think every vaccine administered is one more celebrated life potentially saved,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director for Wake County.

Wake County Public Health said it is expecting more than 10,000 first doses next week. They’re not allocating vaccine doses to 30 providers like they did last week. They’ll open their waitlist to Group 4 on or before Wednesday.

“We still give precedence to those individuals who are in higher vaccine groups as we administer vaccines,” Jury said.

Once people are invited to make appointments, all groups are in the same pool and appointments are based on availability.

They expect a small number of Group 4 to get shots next week, and for that number to grow in the next month.

“We’ll just kind of see how demand goes with Group 3 next week,” Jury said.

UNC Health is expecting 11,000 first doses next week. It is opening appointments to Group 4 on Wednesday. No one will be prioritized over another.

WakeMed is getting about 5,500 first doses next week, which is more than they’ve had in the past. They expect some of those doses to go to Group 4. But like others, they think the number will start small and keep expanding.

“It just allows us to not have to differentiative who is and who can’t, and we can start vaccinating those who are ready to be vaccinated,” Jury said.

CBS 17 also found some areas, like Orange County, aren’t ready to move to Group 4 yet.

Providers ask people to keep checking for appointments and be patient.