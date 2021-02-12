Wake County health officials hope to build on successful start to mass vaccination site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the first day in the books, attention is now on day two of mass vaccinations at PNC Arena. The event is Wake County’s third and largest site. Residents need an appointment to get the shot.

“Day one at PNC was better than we could’ve imagined it was. Day one allowed us to vaccinate just over 900 people,” said Darshan Patel with Wake County Emergency Management.

Patel is the team leader for Wake County Emergency Management. He was one of the people overseeing the operation.

He said more appointments were offered for Saturday, which means there could be more people who show up.

“We are going to do everything we can to keep traffic out of the surrounding areas,” Patel said. “We are just pushing a little more vaccine now. We got our first day behind us. We are going to be pushing hopefully just under 1,200 [doses].”

Wake County is set to get 20,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Out of that, Wake County said that PNC will get about 4,300 doses for next week. Then 3,325 are coming from Wake County Public Health and 975 are coming from WakeMed Hospital.

“So, I think what makes Wake County really successful as a whole is that we got a lot of great, strong partnerships through all the health systems,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccine branch director for Wake County.

PNC will hold Saturday’s mass vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Next week, PNC will open on Feb. 17, 18, and 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give out vaccine shots.