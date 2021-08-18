Wake County mask mandate goes into effect Friday at 8 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County, along with five municipalities, will have a mask mandate effective Friday at 8 a.m.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria will sign an emergency declaration Wednesday afternoon to put the mandate in place.

Under Wake County’s State of Emergency, the mask mandate requires people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering when they’re inside public places such as grocery stores, restaurants and retail shops.

It applies to the unincorporated areas of Wake County, as well as the towns of Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon.

The mayors or town councils in each of those municipalities indicated they will sign on to the county’s declaration.

The City of Raleigh and the Town of Cary already have mask mandates in place.

A total of 83 percent of the county will be covered by mask mandates come Friday morning.

“The virus is surging through our community, and it’s our responsibility to take appropriate steps to protect public health and safety,” said Calabria. “Science shows wearing a mask reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, making it one of our greatest weapons in the fight against this harmful virus. Prompt action now will prevent the need for further restrictions and enable us to beat the virus more quickly.”

In addition to wearing masks, Wake County Public Health strongly encourages residents to get vaccinated.