Wake County moves drive-thru COVID-19 testing site due to excessive heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Extreme heat led to Wake County moving its drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the parking deck at the county’s Sunnybrook Building, a news release said Thursday.

The parking deck, located at 2925 Holston Ln. in Raleigh, will help keep staff safe while maintaining an easy flow of traffic, the release said.

Testing will take place from July 27-28 and July 30-Aug. 1. Appointments are available in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. The revised timing format allows for an extra hour of testing availability but makes the time frame earlier to beat the heat and avoid afternoon thunderstorms, the release said.

“We recognize that our employees are performing these services in the elements, including extreme heat and rain,” said Wake County EMS Deputy Medical Director Dr. Jeff Williams, who is also supporting the Public Health Branch of the Emergency Operations Center. “As testing continues through the summer and into colder weather, we want to do all that we can to protect them from both the risk of COVID-19 and weather.”

The tests are free, but people must register online and pick a time slot and date. A registration form must be completed and either printed or saved in email for access at the testing site.

