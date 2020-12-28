Wake County offering 6 COVID-19 test sites, new Raleigh park locations, and Sunday hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials are now opening six COVID-19 testing sites and offering new locations for testing at parks in the area.
New Year’s Day and Sunday hours will also be available for testing in the next week, Wake County officials said.
For the free testing, no appointment necessary, no insurance is needed, and no ID is required.
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday every week, including testing on New Year’s Day:
Swinburne Parking Lot Drive-Thru Testing
2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh, 27610
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Departure Drive Building Drive-thru Testing
5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh 27616
8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays)
Radeas Labs Drive-thru Testing
907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Starting Tuesday, Wake County will offer free testing at three Raleigh city parks:
Roberts Park
1300 E. Martin St.
Marsh Creek Park
3050 N. New Hope Road
Method Community Park
514 Method Road
Testing times at all park sites is as follows:
Tuesday, December 29
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, December 30 & 31
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday-Sunday, Jan 1-3 – NO TESTING AT PARKS
Monday, January 4
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday – Saturday, January 5-9
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, January 10
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For the tests, several tents and lanes will be set up in each park and drivers will pull up in a car. Workers hand over a short swab, and the person being tested should circle it around in the lower part of the nose several times. Then, put the swab in a vial and hand it back to the worker.
Those being testing given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get results. Most results return within 24-48 hours.
