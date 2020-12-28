Wake County offering 6 COVID-19 test sites, new Raleigh park locations, and Sunday hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials are now opening six COVID-19 testing sites and offering new locations for testing at parks in the area.

New Year’s Day and Sunday hours will also be available for testing in the next week, Wake County officials said.

For the free testing, no appointment necessary, no insurance is needed, and no ID is required.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday every week, including testing on New Year’s Day:

Swinburne Parking Lot Drive-Thru Testing

2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh, 27610

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Departure Drive Building Drive-thru Testing

5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh 27616

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays)

Radeas Labs Drive-thru Testing

907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, Wake County will offer free testing at three Raleigh city parks:

Roberts Park

1300 E. Martin St.

Marsh Creek Park

3050 N. New Hope Road

Method Community Park

514 Method Road

Testing times at all park sites is as follows:

Tuesday, December 29

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, December 30 & 31

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Jan 1-3 – NO TESTING AT PARKS

Monday, January 4

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday – Saturday, January 5-9

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 10

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For the tests, several tents and lanes will be set up in each park and drivers will pull up in a car. Workers hand over a short swab, and the person being tested should circle it around in the lower part of the nose several times. Then, put the swab in a vial and hand it back to the worker.

Those being testing given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get results. Most results return within 24-48 hours.