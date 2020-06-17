Wake County offering more drive-thru COVID-19 testing options

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at more locations throughout the county.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Beginning this week, testing will be available at Cary High School on June 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing will also be available from June 22-23 at Wake Tech- Scott Northern Wake Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.

They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is also available at CVS Health sites in the state.

Patients will need to register in advance on CVS.com.

Click here for more information or to sign up for an appointment.