Wake County opens appointments for Pfizer booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health said it is opening its appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots on Monday.

The move comes after the FDA, CDC, and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued approvals and guidance for the doses on Friday.

“Our priority continues to be providing opportunities for everyone to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “It’s also vital that we offer booster doses to further protect those who are already vaccinated but are still at high risk of severe illness and exposure to the virus.”

Those 65 and older are eligible for the booster shot along with residents of long-term care settings and people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

The following groups may get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose if they have considered their personal risks and benefits:

People 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

People 18-64 who live or work somewhere that puts them at high risk of getting COVID-19

These recommendations are for those who received the original two-dose series of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC has not authorized booster doses for those who received a COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.