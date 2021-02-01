Wake County parents who care for seriously ill children receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the state vaccinates the first eligible groups, some confusion remains over who qualifies for the COVID-19 vaccine. The first group includes health care workers, but what about parents who aren’t doctors or nurses, but provide medical care for their own children?

Jessica Lalas is more than a mother to her daughter Charlotte. She’s also responsible for giving her chemotherapy at home and getting her to the hospital for regular tests and procedures as the toddler fights leukemia.

“She’s at risk for anything and everything,” Lalas said.

The pandemic introduced a whole new fear.

“I had dreams nonstop that she got COVID, and it was going to take her from us,” she recalled.

Parvathy Krishnan understands. Her son has a rare genetic condition. His sister, who had the same condition, died when she was 4 years old. Krishnan isn’t just worried about her son catching COVID-19, but also what would happen to him if she and her husband get the virus and can’t provide medical care or take him to treatments.

“If we fall sick, we don’t have nursing care right now. We don’t have any sort of support if we got COVID. No one would want to come to our house and take care of our child,” Krishnan said.

The Krishnans have a little more peace of mind after getting their first COVID-19 shots.

“Our hospice team actually reached out to us and sent an email saying we are now eligible to go receive the vaccine,” she said.

According to a document from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, health care workers in Group One of vaccine eligibility can be “paid and unpaid” and include “home caregivers to medically fragile children and adults providing regular medical care.”

“According to what DHHS said, we qualify and so we went and they asked us and we said, ‘We provide care for our child,’ and they gave us a shot,” Krishnan said.

As Charlotte’s caregivers, Jessica hopes she and her husband will also be able to get a vaccine.

CBS 17 reached out to NCDHHS for more about this and any specific eligibility requirements but hasn’t received a response. Wake County Public Health released a statement:

“Wake County Public Health urges parents who care for medically fragile children and believe they qualify as Group 1 health care workers to request vaccine for themselves through the Vaccine Hotline or online form.”