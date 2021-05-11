Wake County Public Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)– There is a new place you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County.

The third of four Wake County regional vaccine centers is open for walk-ins and appointments in Fuquay-Varina.

The clinic will be at Wake County’s Southern Regional Center and it will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine.

“When we stand up clinics in partnership with trusted locations in communities like churches or our existing regional service centers, we’ve seen it help build confidence and convenience for people to get vaccinated,” said Richard Hayner, Director of the Wake County Southern Regional Center. “We knew there were access barriers to traveling to large vaccination sites and that access is why these regional centers exist in the first place – to bring services closer to the community. We already offer numerous county services like job, tax, election and other human services assistance, so we’re glad our center is now part of this transition to community vaccine clinics too.”

Below is the clinic’s vaccination schedule:

Sunday Closed Monday Closed Tuesday 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

