Wake County reducing hours at its COVID-19 testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is reducing its hours at its five testing sites. Starting Wednesday, Wake County testing sites will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson said it’s because testing has become more available and the county is seeing more testing sites. Just this week, the state opened a testing site at Highland Baptist Church and another one at Apex Community Park.

When Dorsey and Ronald Jones heard of the new testing site opening at Apex Community Park, they rushed right over.

“We were very much hoping that there wouldn’t be a line because it was open today. We needed a negative test to go to the opera,” said Dorsey Jones.

She told CBS 17 she was in and out in a matter of minutes

“Even at lunch hour, we thought there would be more traffic here for lunch hour and we were the first car in and nobody in front of us. It was great.”

Bo Watson told CBS 17 he was happy to have a site so close to his New Hill home.

“It went very quickly, so I’m happy for that. I’m going to go home and crawl in bed,” Watson said.

Due to the surge in the omicron variant, Wake County Public Health doubled its testing capacity to meet the demand. The county said not only have more testing sites opened, but at-home tests have also become easily accessible.

Outside the Wake County testing site on Kidd Road, lines were quite the opposite of what was seen just weeks ago.

Watson said he’s happy testing has become more readily available.

“It makes it a whole lot easier on myself and everybody else.”

Wake County said although it is shortening hours, it is still planning to have 8,000 testing appointments available daily.

Testing sites open in Wake County, via Wake County Public Health

Radeas Labs has partnered with Baptist on Mission to offer drive-thru testing in Wake County AND Radeas has opened back up their Wake Forest drive thru-site. No appointments, no pre-registration, and no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.

· Summit Church/Capital Hills Campus at 3901 Capital Hills Drive, Raleigh 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday through Jan. 28.

Radeas Laboratories at 907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Ottendorf Labs has partnered with Martin Street Baptist Church to provide walk-up testing at in their parking lot starting Monday, January 24. There is no cost.

Martin Street Baptist Church at 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NCDHHS and its testing vendor, Mako Medical, have six drive-thru testing sites in Wake County. These sites run Monday through Friday. No appointments are needed, registration is required. Results in 24-48 hours, go here if you’re looking for testing results. There are no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance information is requested on the registration form. However, insurance is not necessary.

Wake County Public Health sites:

Appointments required Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays